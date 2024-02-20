The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kitchener on Monday night that left a 31-year-old man dead.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Waterloo Regional Police were called to a residence near Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street in Kitchener at around 9 p.m. for a disturbance call.

The SIU said preliminary information indicates that officers encountered a man holding an edged weapon at the scene.

An officer discharged his firearm during an interaction with the man and the 31-year-old was struck, the SIU said.

He was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time there is an interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.