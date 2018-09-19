

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province's police watchdog is investigating a rollover in the city's west end that sent three people to hospital.

The collision took place at around 2:45 a.m. near Dundas Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Paramedics say one male in his teens, a female in her teens, and another female in her 20s were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The area was shut down on Wednesday morning and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in any time a police officer is involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.