SIU investigating rollover that sent 3 people to hospital
Three people were injured following a rollover near Dundas Street and Lansdowne Avenue. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 7:15AM EDT
The province's police watchdog is investigating a rollover in the city's west end that sent three people to hospital.
The collision took place at around 2:45 a.m. near Dundas Street and Lansdowne Avenue.
Paramedics say one male in his teens, a female in her teens, and another female in her 20s were taken to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The area was shut down on Wednesday morning and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in any time a police officer is involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.