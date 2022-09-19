Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses of an interaction between a TPS officer and a 20-year-old man over the weekend that left the man seriously injured.

According to a release issued by Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Monday, the incident occured at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 17 when Toronto police officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East for a Traffic Act violation.

Investigators allege two men were inside the vehicle, and, following a brief interaction, one man was arrested.

The man who was arrested was taken to hospital, police say, where he was “diagnosed with a serious injury

The SIU has assigned three investigators to the case.