Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the actions of Toronto police officers who responded to a fatal shooting in Scarborough in October.

Toronto police were called to the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 for the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located 54-year-old Douglas Devlin with gunshot injuries in the parking lot of a gas station.

Devlin was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. A police source told CP24 at the time that the victim was being robbed when he was shot.

Four days after the incident, on Nov. 2, police arrested a suspect, 41-year-old Adrien Williams, and charged him with second-degree murder.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced on Friday that it is investigating the incident after it was notified by Toronto police on Dec. 9 -- 41 days after the shooting.

SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told CP24 that Toronto police “uncovered information that prompted them to notify the SIU.”

“The SIU is conducting an investigation into any potential criminality involving the officials who responded to the call and located the man,” Denette said in an emailed statement.

Toronto police spokesperson Connie Osborne did not provide further details about what was discovered during the homicide investigation as the SIU is now involved but said: “it was determined that it should be referred to Professional Standards.”

“Professional Standards reviewed and contacted the Service’s SIU liaison, who immediately informed the SIU,” Osborne said in an email to CP24.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.