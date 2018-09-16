

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - The province's police watchdog agency says it's investigating a police shooting in Windsor, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says two officers went to a Windsor home early Sunday evening in response to a call regarding a domestic incident.

The SIU says the Windsor police officers became involved in an interaction with a 49-year-old man outside the home.

The agency says both officers discharged their firearms, the man was struck and taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU did not release the man's condition.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.