

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is probing a collision in East York that sent three people to hospital on Christmas.

The collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. last night.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, a Toronto police cruiser was travelling west on Cosburn Avenue when it collided with a civilian vehicle that was travelling south on Woodmount Avenue.

Three people from the civilian vehicle were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. All are expected to survive.

The SIU has assigned five investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to investigate the crash.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.