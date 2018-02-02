

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate following a collision in King City that involved a suspected impaired driver.

Reports from the scene indicate that a Honda CRV was travelling westbound on King Road near Dufferin Street at around 10 p.m. on Thursday when its driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a brick pillar.

Police say that a woman in her 40s was taken into custody at the scene and transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision.

The SIU invoked itsd mandate because a police cruiser was in the immediate area at the time of the collision, though witnesses say it did not appear as though it was pursuing the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of King Road are currently closed from Dufferin Street to Stan Roots Street due to the SIU investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, a serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.