The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot while Toronto police were executing a search warrant in Port Dover Wednesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit said it has invoked its mandate but has not provided details on the incident.

Toronto police tweeted that officers were in Port Dover at noon to execute a firearms search warrant.

At some point, an officer discharged their firearm, and one person was hit.

The individual was taken to the hospital.

There is no immediate word on their condition.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.