The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was injured in a collision involving Peel police cruisers in Brampton Friday morning.

Police were called to a parking lot of a plaza in the area of West Drive and Queen Street East around 11:15 a.m. for a fight.

Police allege that a man stole a tow truck in the parking lot during the altercation and proceeded to strike several unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.

He then fled the area.

Police said they later located and stopped the man on Hansen Road North, near Abell Drive.

A video of the incident has been posted on social media. It appears to show several cruisers striking a truck as they try to prevent it from escaping.

Police said there was an interaction between the driver and officers.

The driver was later taken into custody and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates incidents involving police where there have been deaths, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, has been notified.