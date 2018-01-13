

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate following a homicide at a Mississauga home early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the address on Marmac Crescent near Ridegway Drive and The Collegeway at around 1 a.m. for a stabbing call.

The SIU says that an interaction took place between a man inside the home and officers shortly after they arrived on scene.

Subsequent to that interaction, the man was taken into custody and transported to hospital with a serious injury.

Meanwhile, paramedics say that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics also said that two other people were taken to hospital, though it is not clear whether the male suspect was one of those parties.

On Saturday morning police said that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the woman’s death.

Speaking with CP24 earlier in the day, a neighbor said that a couple with two young children lived in the home. The neighbor said that the woman was always friendly to her and often helped bring in her garbage.

“When we moved in she came over. She was the first person to come over and talk to us,” Laura Galvin said. “She brought my daughter a little cat toy with her kids just to welcome us to the nieghbourhood and that sort of thing. She has always been really sweet.”

Forensics officers are currently searching the home for evidence.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.