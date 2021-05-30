The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after shots were reportedly fired during a police interaction in Flemingdon Park Sunday afternoon.

It happened near Grenoble Drive and Deauville Lane, in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just before 6 p.m.

Police say officers interacted with an unknown number of people in a vehicle, and a firearm was reportedly discharged.

There were no injuries reported.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm.