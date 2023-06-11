

The Canadian Press





Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Tay Township.

The Special Investigations Unit says Ontario Provincial Police were called to a parking lot on Highway 12 shortly after midnight on Saturday by a man who said he intended to harm himself.

It says officers spent several hours negotiating with the man, but he ultimately shot himself and was taken to hospital.

The SIU says he was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday but did not release the victim's name.

No other details about the man's death or the circumstances leading to it were immediately available.

The SIU, which investigates matters involving police in which someone is killed or injured, is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Death Investigation in @TayTownship as a result @SIUOntario has invoked its mandate. Highway 12 remains between Rumney and Reeves closed for the investigation. There is no threat to public safety, expect increased police presence in the area. #SGBOPP ^ac — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 10, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023.