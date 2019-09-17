

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is on the scene of a crash in New Tecumseth this morning.

Police have not released any details about the collision, which occurred in the area of Line 5 and Sideroad 20.

The area is closed to traffic while an investigation is conducted.

The SIU is an arm’s length organization called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.