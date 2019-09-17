SIU on scene of crash in New Tecumseth
The SIU is on the scene of a crash in New Tecumseth. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:31AM EDT
The province’s police watchdog is on the scene of a crash in New Tecumseth this morning.
Police have not released any details about the collision, which occurred in the area of Line 5 and Sideroad 20.
The area is closed to traffic while an investigation is conducted.
The SIU is an arm’s length organization called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.