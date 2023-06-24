The province’s police watchdog was on the scene of an incident on a highway in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Peel police tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. that Highway 403 was shut down in both directions between Eglinton Avenue and Cawthra Road.

They did not say the reason for the closure but that officers had taken one person into custody.

Police said no injuries were reported. In a subsequent tweet, they said that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called “in response to the incident.”

It is unclear if the SIU has invoked its mandate. The agency is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.