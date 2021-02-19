The province’s police watchdog is investigating the actions of police in Stratford, Ont. weeks before the death of an 18-month-old baby on Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said emergency crews were called to a residence in the city on the morning of Feb. 16 for a child in medical distress.

CPR was performed before the toddler was transported to hospital, the SIU said.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the agency said the child was pronounced dead in hospital.

“The SIU’s investigation is focused on the conduct of the police in the weeks prior to the date of the child’s death and whether an appropriate level of care was exercised with respect to the child’s wellbeing,” the agency said in a news release.

A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday, the SIU said. One subject official, four witness officials and one service employee witness have been designated.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.