The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man in the city’s Lambton neighbourhood Friday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit said Toronto police attended an apartment building on Old Dundas Street, in the area of Dundas Street West and St. Clair Avenue West, around 6:15 a.m.

The SIU said police received multiple 911 calls for a man that “was acting in an agitated manner.”

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive in the building’s basement hallway.

The SIU said police then handcuffed the man.

Firefighters who also responded to the incident provided first aid to the man, the agency said.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The agency said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.