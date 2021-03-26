Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 37-year-old man who was restrained by police in Leaside Thursday afternoon died in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said paramedics called Toronto police to the area of Laird Drive and Industrial Street at around 3:15 p.m. to assist with an “aggressive patient.”

When police arrived, an officer restrained the man and accompanied the transport to hospital, the SIU said.

On the way to the hospital, the man went vital signs absent and efforts were made to resuscitate him.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital, the SIU said.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also urging those who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload it through the SIU website.