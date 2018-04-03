

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - The Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a 62-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont..

The SIU says according to preliminary information, police were called to a dispute at an apartment building just after 7:30 Monday morning.

A short time later, a man was found on the ground below a 3rd floor apartment.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this case.

The agency examines all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.