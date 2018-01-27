

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in St. Catharines.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday after responding to a robbery at a pharmacy.

The SIU says the suspect was taken straight to a hospital and admitted to intensive care where he was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death, and the name of the deceased wasn't released.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.