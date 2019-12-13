

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident in Regent Park that sent a man to hospital with a shoulder injury.

The incident, described by police as a collision, occurred on Parliament Street between Queen and Shuter streets shortly before 8 a.m.

Toronto police said that a man sustained a shoulder injury and that police were investigating the incident. However they provided few details about the incident.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one man was transported to hospital with injuries deemed to be minor at the time.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved a in a death, injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

At around 2:30 p.m., Toronto police said that the SIU has invoked their mandate.

Neither police nor the SIU immediately provided any details about why the police watchdog was called in.