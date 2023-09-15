The province’s police watchdog has released the findings of its investigation into a shooting in eastern Ontario last May that left an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer dead.

On Friday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it had concluded the probe into the May 11 incident at a residence in Bourget, Ont. The agency was looking into the circumstances surrounding the discharge of a firearm by an OPP officer.

SIU Director Joseph Martino wrote that he did not find reasonable grounds to charge the officer.

“It is evident that the (officer) fired his weapon to protect himself,” he wrote.

“The officer had just been struck by multiple rounds and he had every reason to fear that his life was at risk of continuing gunfire … as he discharged his weapon making his way out of the home.”

The SIU report detailed what exactly transpired inside the home that led to the death of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller, using police body-worn footage, communication recordings, police notes and civilian witness interviews.

The SIU said officers were called to a home on Laval Street to check on the welfare of a 39-year-old man, referred to as the “complainant” in the report.

A neighbour reported hearing the man screaming, followed by the sound of a gunshot. The neighbour told police that they were concerned for his safety.

The first officer who arrived at the scene, referred to as subject official or SO in the report, consulted with the neighbour before making his way to the man’s home a short distance away.

At 2:29 a.m., the officer was joined by Sgt. Mueller on the driveway of the property. The two walked around the residence to make an inspection.

“They looked in through windows and banged on the rear door, attempting to attract the complainant’s attention,” the SIU said. When they returned to the front, a third officer had arrived.

A short time later, the SO and Mueller entered the home. The SIU said the front door was unlocked. In the mudroom, the SO announced, “police,” before calling out the complainant’s name several times.

There was no response, the SIU said. The SO then walked to an open doorway into a living room.

“He had taken six or seven steps towards an open door at the far end of the living room when shots rang out without warning – about nine or ten in the span of two to three seconds,” the SIU said.

The open door led into a bedroom, where the complainant was. The SIU said the man was armed with a rifle and fired toward the two officers through the open door and bedroom walls.

The SO was struck and immediately keeled over. Meanwhile, Mueller, who was a few metres behind him, was also hit by gunfire several times, causing him to fall on his back.

On the front porch, the third officer drew his gun and ran back toward the police vehicles in the driveway for cover, yelling, “What’s going on?”

“Help,” Mueller was heard shouting back, according to police video footage. He attempted to lift himself, but collapsed.

Thirty seconds after the barrage of gunfire, the SO was able to get up and run out of the house, shooting two or three times in the direction of the bedroom.

He returned shortly to check on Mueller but was reluctant to enter. “For good reason,” the SIU said. “The complainant was still in possession of the rifle and standing by the open bedroom door. In fact, the SO had just turned away from the front door when the complainant walked through his bedroom door, and fired two additional rounds through the wall and/or window that lined the front deck.”

One of those bullets ricocheted and struck the third officer in the left knee, the SIU said.

The complainant fired his rifle again from the threshold of the doorway leading into the mudroom. The SIU said about a minute and a half later, he discharged four more rounds in rapid succession.

The shooting stopped at around 2:35 a.m. The SIU said the complainant would drop his weapon and surrender into police custody.

All three officers were taken to the hospital, where Mueller died.

The suspect, identified as Alain Bellefeuille, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

In his report, Martino said the SO’s use of a firearm constituted reasonable force.

“The complainant had demonstrated a willingness to use lethal force – rapid fire from a rifle – and nothing short of return fire had the potential to meet the pressing imperative of the moment, namely, to immediately deter the Complainant from firing again. In fact, though the complainant was not struck, it does appear that the SO’s gunfire played a role in his successful exit from the home,” the SIU director said.

“In the result, as there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO comported himself other than lawfully when he discharged his firearm in the Complainant’s direction, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges. The file is closed.”