The province’s police watchdog is looking for anyone who witnessed a collision in Rexdale on Monday that left two people seriously injured.

It happened at the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Redwater Drive, north of Rexdale Boulevard, at around 2 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a vehicle of interest was being followed by a Toronto police officer in a marked cruiser when it struck another vehicle. The agency added that a second vehicle was also hit, resulting in minor damage.

The SIU said two people in the first vehicle struck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle of interest was shortly arrested, the SIU said.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated.

The SIU, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, has assigned four investigators to the case and designated one subject officer.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the incident, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://www.siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php?caseid=5059&caseno=22-TVI-299.