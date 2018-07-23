

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has identified the suspect in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Greektown as a 29-year-old man.

The man’s name has not been released but the Special Investigations Unit, which is currently probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, confirmed his age in a news release issued Monday morning.

Shots rang out on Danforth Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The SIU said a man was walking along Danforth Avenue and began shooting at groups of people several times.

According to the SIU, the gunman was located on Bowden Street and an exchange of gunfire took palce.

The suspect, the SIU said, fled the area and was later found dead on Danforth Avenue.

The SIU noted that two civilians were fatally wounded during the shooting but did not clarify if the gunman was included in that number.

Video from the scene shows a gunman, dressed in dark clothing, opening fire in the heart of Greektown.

Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 20 shots and some later told reporters that a number of people were seen lying on the ground after the gunfire erupted.

Toronto police confirmed that 14 people were injured, including one female who was pronounced dead at the scene and a child, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Members of the public with cellphone, security, or dash camera video are urged to turn the footage over to police.

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Tanya Wilson, the owner of Skin Deep Inked Tattoo Studio in Greektown, said she was closing up the shop for the night when she heard the gunfire.

“I went up to go see what was going on. By the time I had reached halfway up my stairs, there was a woman and a young man freaking out,” she said.

“I couldn’t really process it until I realized they were shot so I just ran to the top of the stairs, locked the door, and brought them downstairs, shut the lights off.”

She said she turned on a lamp so she could see, put on gloves, and inspected the two victims, who she said had sustained gunshot wounds to the leg.

“I ran to the back and found an article of clothing. I tied up above the wound and I just tried to keep them calm while I could try to reach police or ambulance, which was nearly impossible, I assume because everybody else was phoning at the same time,” she said.

“I waited until I couldn’t hear any more gunshots or that much commotion and I just went outside, chased down a police car, and directed them to where they were. It was pretty intense.”

She said she hasn’t quite processed exactly what took place.

“I haven’t gotten any sleep,” Wilson said. “I just keep replaying the whole situation in my head and thinking if I had left even two seconds earlier that could have been me.”

Officers, firefighters, and paramedics flooded into the area following the shooting and tactical officers were also spotted placing markers over shell casings.

A suspicious device found at the scene was also detonated by authorities however police have not said what they think the device might have been.

Officers remain at the scene Monday morning and Danforth Avenue is currently shut down between Pape and Broadview avenues.