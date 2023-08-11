Over 100 firefighters are on scene at a massive, six-alarm fire at an industrial building in Etobicoke.

According to Toronto Fire, crews were called to 35 Vulcan Street, near the intersection of Martin Grove and Belfield roads, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday. The building appears to belong to a chemical distributor.

First responders say the fire initially broke out in adjacent tractor trailers before the building itself caught fire. Officials say the fire was caused by an initial explosion, but it is not yet clear what exploded.

Toronto Fire is largely concerned with containing the fire due to a high number of combustibles on site, including "thousands of litres of lubricants" and a neighbouring lumberyard.

This incident is being treated as a "full hazardous materials response," according to Toronto Fire.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified about this incident. No injuries have been reported, but Toronto Fire continues to describe the blaze as "out of control."

Martin Grove Road is closed south of Vulcan Street, and CN rail lines that run through the impacted area have been shut down.

Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep windows closed and shelter in place if possible.

First responders anticipate this will be a "prolonged event," with crews expected on site into the weekend.

"This is going to be a long day for all the men and women of the emergency services of the City of Toronto," Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said during a press conference. "It's going to be a fluid and dynamic day."