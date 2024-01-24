Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
The Northwest Territories provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. The Northwest Territories coroner's office is expected to provide an update this morning into a deadly plane crash near the town of Fort Smith. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2024 7:14AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2024 12:43PM EST
The Northwest Territories coroner’s office says six people have died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith, on the boundary with Alberta.
The office says four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed, while a lone survivor was taken to hospital and later airlifted to Yellowknife.
The plane took off Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith, then crashed near the banks of the Slave River.
Mining company Rio Tinto says a number of its staff were on the plane, which was headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
The town council says in a statement that those who died are treasured members of the community and their loss touches everyone.
The town says people are welcome to go to the community recreation centre today for snacks, drinks and friendly faces.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2024.