

The Canadian Press





The Northwest Territories coroner’s office says six people have died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith, on the boundary with Alberta.

The office says four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed, while a lone survivor was taken to hospital and later airlifted to Yellowknife.

The plane took off Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith, then crashed near the banks of the Slave River.

Mining company Rio Tinto says a number of its staff were on the plane, which was headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

The town council says in a statement that those who died are treasured members of the community and their loss touches everyone.

The town says people are welcome to go to the community recreation centre today for snacks, drinks and friendly faces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2024.