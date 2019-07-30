

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





Six children were taken to hospital for observation after they started to cough and become nauseous at a Burlington splash pad on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics, fire crews and parks staff were called to the splash pad at LaSalle Park, off of North Shore Boulevard sometime before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report that children were falling ill.

Halton Regional Police said twelve children aged four to seven were treated at the scene and six others were taken to hospital.

Their symptoms were consistentwith chlorine exposure.

Some children reportedly vomited at the park.

Investigators are working to determine if the splash pad’s equipment malfunctioned.

City of Burlington parks staff responded to the scene to test the equipment.