Six men arrested in York Region gift card fraud bust worth over $3 million
Police seized a large quantity of Home Depot merchandise after busting an alleged $3 million gift card scam in Markham. Handout/YRP
Published Thursday, December 14, 2023 11:15AM EST
Investigators from York Regional Police have made six arrests in connection with a gift card scam involving victims in the U.S.
Police say the investigation began in February of this year, when an elderly victim in Utah received a computer pop-up saying his computer security had been compromised. When the victim called the provided phone number, he was instructed to purchase $22,000 in Home Depot gift cards. After purchasing the gift cards and providing the serial numbers to the suspect, the cards were redeemed at a Home Depot in Markham.
Police say over 50 victims across the United States have fallen victim to the same suspects. All the purchased gift cards were redeemed at stores across the GTA, with purchases totalling over $3 million.
Between September and November, investigators executed search warrants at five locations in Markham and Toronto, seizing approximately $600,000 in Home Depot products, as well as $67,000 in unused Home Depot store credit.
The following men from the GTA were charged:
- Haichun Chen, 37, City of Toronto
- Fei Wei, 27, City of Markham
- Zhi Qu, 36, Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville
- Ruoyu Hou, 35, City of Toronto
- Kehui Wang, 27, City of Markham
- Zheng Guang Wei, 33, Town of Newmarket
They were charged with fraud over $5,000, possession pf property obtained by crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The charges have not been tested in court.
Police believe there may be more victims, as well as further suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact York Regional Police.