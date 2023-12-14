Investigators from York Regional Police have made six arrests in connection with a gift card scam involving victims in the U.S.

Police say the investigation began in February of this year, when an elderly victim in Utah received a computer pop-up saying his computer security had been compromised. When the victim called the provided phone number, he was instructed to purchase $22,000 in Home Depot gift cards. After purchasing the gift cards and providing the serial numbers to the suspect, the cards were redeemed at a Home Depot in Markham.

Police say over 50 victims across the United States have fallen victim to the same suspects. All the purchased gift cards were redeemed at stores across the GTA, with purchases totalling over $3 million.

Between September and November, investigators executed search warrants at five locations in Markham and Toronto, seizing approximately $600,000 in Home Depot products, as well as $67,000 in unused Home Depot store credit.

The following men from the GTA were charged:

Haichun Chen, 37, City of Toronto

Fei Wei, 27, City of Markham

Zhi Qu, 36, Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville

Ruoyu Hou, 35, City of Toronto

Kehui Wang, 27, City of Markham

Zheng Guang Wei, 33, Town of Newmarket

They were charged with fraud over $5,000, possession pf property obtained by crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be more victims, as well as further suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact York Regional Police.