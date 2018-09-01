

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





After about six months of disruption, regular service on the 504 King and 506 Carlton streetcar routes has resumed.

Buses have been operating on the two routes in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East since Feb. 18.

In a news release issued at the time, the TTC said the changes were necessary due to a reduction in the number of available streetcars as well as the number of road construction projects along the two routes scheduled for this year.

Mayor John Tory is expected to speak about the restarted service at around 10 a.m. on Gerrard Street East.