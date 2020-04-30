Ten residents at a North York long-term care home have now died of COVID-19.

Downsview Long Term Care Centre confirmed Thursday that six more residents have died of the virus since Monday.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the residents’ families and friends,” GEM Health Care Group, which manages the North York facility, said in a statement.

The home, located near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, said a total of 50 residents and 42 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak was declared at the facility on April 17.

“All residents at our facility that have tested positive are isolated in accordance with Public Health regulations,” the statement said, adding that staff who have the virus are in self-isolation.

The home said that all residents who have tested positive have been isolated and that they have implemented several additional measures to deal with the outbreak, such as added screening of staff, increased disinfection standards, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hawthorne Place Care Centre reported another death on Thursday, bringing the death toll at the facility to 21.

Toronto long-term care homes continue to be ravaged by the virus. Four facilities in the city have recorded more than 30 deaths.

According to data from the province, 39 residents and a staff member have died at Altamont Care Community in Scarborough. There are 39 COVID-19 deaths at Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke

Another Scarborough long-term care home, Seven Oaks, has 37 deaths, while Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor in Midtown Toronto has reported 32 deaths.

For a full list of long-term care facilities and retirement homes impacted by COVID-19, click here.