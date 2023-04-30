Three adults and three children were temporarily displaced from a home in northeast Scarborough following a two-alarm fire.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out in the Milliken area, at 51 Valley Stream Dr., which is north of McNicoll Avenue and west of Middlefield Road.

Toronto fire told CP42 that they were called to the scene after receiving reports of a basement dryer fire. They said upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the lower level.

Paramedics examined one person at the scene, Toronto Fire Services said.

TFS crews currently working at a 2-alarm residential fire on Valley Stream Dr Scarb. Crews arrived to heavy smoke showing from the basement of a house. Main body of fire has been knocked down. Thankfully, no injuries reported at this time. Fireground ops continue. <bp #Toronto pic.twitter.com/UOY2vJxVc3 — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 30, 2023

The fire has been extinguished.