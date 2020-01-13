Six people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Whitby
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 8:27PM EST
Six people were taken to hospital with a range of injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby Monday afternoon.
It happened at Highway 7 and Lakeridge Road.
Images from the scene showed a number of badly mangled vehicles, at least one of them lying on its roof.
Two people were subsequently transported to a trauma centre in Toronto, while four others were taken to local hospitals, Ontario Provincial Police said.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
Roads were shut down in the area for several hours for the cleanup and investigation.