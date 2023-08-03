Six people have been injured following a hit-and-run in Brampton Thursday night, paramedics said.

Peel police said the collision happened in the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, two or three vehicles were involved in the crash, though police said one driver failed to remain at the scene.

Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto a total of six people have been injured, including two "pediatric patients" rushed to SickKids hospital with critical to life-threatening injuries.

One woman is in critical condition, one man is in serious condition and two additional men are suffering minor injuries, paramedics said.

This is a developing news story. More to come…