

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Six people are injured following a shooting near a nightclub in downtown St. Catharines early Sunday morning, police say.

Police responded to the shooting near Karma nightclub at around 2:30 a.m.

Four males and two females were taken to hospital following the shooting. Police say that two of the victims are in serious condition, including one who was airlifted to hospital.

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik called the shooting a “shocking tragedy” that has shaken the entire city.

Niagara Regional Police say that there is no suspect description and witnesses are asked to contact police.