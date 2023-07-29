

The Canadian Press





CANMORE, Alta. - RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash west of Calgary.

Police say the plane with a pilot and five passengers aboard took off from Springbank Airport, just west of the city, on Friday night and was headed for Salmon Arm, B.C.

It was reported overdue by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., and police say the centre contacted them about the plane at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was dispatched to search for the missing aircraft and searchers located it on Mount Bogart, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, by honing in on an emergency locator transmitter.

The Hercules crew and Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue responders who were also dispatched to the scene confirmed there were no survivors.

A Transportation Safety Board spokesman says the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is investigating the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.