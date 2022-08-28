Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie.

The crash happened near McKay Road and County Road 27.

In a series of tweets pertaining to the missing persons’ investigation, Barrie Police Service (BPS) said officers located the scene of a six-person fatal collision at 2 a.m. this morning.

All of the victims are in their early 20s, Jennett Mays, Barrie police’s communications coordinator, told CP24.

“The Barrie Police Service offers sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved,” BPS said in a tweet.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman also offered his condolences in a tweet posted late Sunday morning. 

"It's just an awful day. These young people were well known in the community, very active in sports," Lehman said in an interview with CP24.

"It is just shocking news. I think it's reverberating around the city right now."

He is asking the community to show support, compassion and respect to the families affected by the crash.

"Let's all keep those families at the top of our minds right now because they are dealing with the most awful circumstance that anyone can imagine," Lehman said.

Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize said it is "such sad day for our community."

Later on Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford took to social media to extend his condolences to the victims' loved ones.

"On behalf of all Ontarians, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of these six young individuals," the tweet said.

"We are holding you all in our hearts during this time of unspeakable pain."

McKay Road is currently closed between County Road 27 and Veteran’s Drive.

Barrie police's Traffic Unit is on scene investigating along with officers from its Investigative Services division.  

Anyone with information about this collision should contact Barrie Police Service.