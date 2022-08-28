Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision just south of Barrie.

The crash happened at McKay Road and County Road 27 in Essa Township.

In a series of tweets pertaining to the missing persons’ investigation, Barrie Police Service (BPS) said officers located the scene of a six-person fatal collision at 2 a.m. this morning.

All of the victims are in their early 20s, Jennett Mays, Barrie police’s communications coordinator, told CTV News.

2/4 Missing persons update: The occupants are believed to be the six missing persons from earlier this evening. The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is currently on scene investigating along with officers from the Investigative Services division. — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 28, 2022

“The Barrie Police Service offers sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved,” BPS said in a tweet.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Layman also offered his condolences in a tweet posted minutes ago.

A shocking and horrible tragedy has happened, taking the lives of six young people with their whole future ahead of them. As a parent myself this is the worst nightmare. The six families in our city who are devastated this morning need all of our compassion and support, Barrie. https://t.co/owQJEcJbYq — Jeff Lehman (@mayor_jeff) August 28, 2022

Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize said it is "such sad day for our community."

On behalf of our @Barrie_Fire team we are sending our thoughts and condolences to all the families and friends impacted by today’s tragic incident on McKay Road.



Such a sad day for our community. — Cory Mainprize (@MainprizeCory) August 28, 2022

County Road 27 is currently completely closed on both sides of McKay.

Barrie police's Traffic Unit is on scene investigating along with officers from its Investigative Services division.

Anyone with information about this collision should contact Barrie Police Service.

