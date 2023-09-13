A three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke has sent six people to hospital, according to Toronto police.

Police said the collision happened at Islington Avenue and Springbrook Gardens, just south of Bloor Street West, at 6:40 p.m.

According to paramedics, six people have been transported to hospital, three females and three males. Two of the patients are in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the others have minor injuries, they said.

At 9:45 p.m., Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Jeff Banglid is scheduled to provide an update.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays as roads in the area are closed.

More to come…