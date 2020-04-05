Six residents of an Oshawa long-term care home have now died of COVID-19, Durham Region officials confirmed Sunday.

Officials said the six residents are among the 27 cases at Hillsdale Terraces, in the Ritson Road North and Rossland Road East area.

One of the deaths was previously confirmed on March 24.

In addition, six staff members at the nursing home have also tested positive for COVID-19.

There are a total of 69 cases of COVID-19 in Oshawa as of Sunday.

The news comes after another resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths linked to that facility to 23.

Anson Place, a long-term care home in Hagersville, Ont., confirmed Sunday that five residents have now died following an outbreak of the virus. Three of the deaths were previously confirmed last week.

The management of the nursing home said four of the five fatalities are related to COVID-19.

A total of 37 residents of the facility have tested positive for the virus, the management said.

Additionally, 21 staff have contracted the virus.

The province is monitoring 36 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ontario. As of Saturday, health officials said 54 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in nursing homes.

Ontario recorded 408 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the province total to 4,083.