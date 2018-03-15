

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Six minors have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of “swarming-type robberies” involving teenagers in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

According to police, the first incident was reported on January 17 and the most recent robbery occurred on March 8. Both the suspects and victims involved in the robberies are teenagers and the incidents have occurred within a one-kilometre radius of the busy Midtown intersection.

Investigators said that in each case, a group of young suspects approach one or more teenagers, threatened violence or physically attacked the victims, produced a weapon, and demanded personal property.

Items stolen from the victims include clothing, cash, backpacks, and cellphones.

So far, two 14-year-olds, one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with the robberies.

The suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police issued a warning to teenagers who are out in the area over March break this week to be cautious.

“Teenagers will be out in public more during this time. The Toronto Police Service is again requesting the public to be vigilant in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue,” investigators said in a news release issued Thursday.

“The Toronto Police Service is also requesting anyone who is a victim, or who witnesses this type of incident, to contact police as soon as practicable.”