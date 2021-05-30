Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged six Toronto-area residents after busting an illegal gathering in a Simcoe County short-term rental over the Victoria Day long weekend.

OPP says they received a call on May 22 at approximately 10:30pm informing them of several people that had congregated at a residence on Lakeshore Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the gathering was being hosted in a short-term rental and attended by six individuals who were from out of town. Police say the gathering was in contravention of the Reopening of Ontario Act (ROA). ​

All six individuals were charged, by way of Provincial Offence Notices, with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Reopening of Ontario Act.

Ontario is currently under a provincial stay-at-home order, which prohibits indoor gatherings between those who do not belong to the same household.