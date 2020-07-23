

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was allegedly stabbed overnight in a residence in east-end Montreal.

Police say a 36-year-old woman who was found at the scene was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities this morning said they couldn't confirm if the woman and child are related.

Police say the woman will be questioned when she recovers.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she is in critical condition.

A perimeter was erected around the building to allow technicians to analyze the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.