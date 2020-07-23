

MONTREAL - A six-year-old girl who was stabbed overnight in an east-end Montreal residence has died.

Montreal police said today they are considering her death a homicide.

The girl's 36-year-old mother was found at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The woman has yet to be questioned by police, who say she is an important witness.

No charges have been laid yet, but police say that could change after investigators interview the mother.

Police said they received an anonymous 911 call about the incident around 3 a.m. Thursday, and the girl was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died hours later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.