

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a skateboarder who allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man in the downtown core last week.

According to police, a man believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s was skateboarding in the area of Queen Street West and University Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on April 26 when he collided with a 55-year-old man.

The skateboarder, police allege, began to punch the man in the face repeatedly before leaving the area on foot.

Investigators have released the images of the suspect in hopes that a member of the public can identify him.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.