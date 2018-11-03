

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault near the campus of York University.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road area, which is located within the Village at York University neighbourhood.

Police say that a 20-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was grabbed from behind by a male suspect and sexually assaulted.

The woman was eventually able to fight the man off and escaped to safety, according to police.

Following the assault, police released a description of the suspect and made a public appeal for information but no arrests have been made in the days since.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, police released a composite sketch of the suspect

He is described as black, 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey loose toque pulled down to his eyes, a light-coloured shirt, a dark bomber-style jacket down to his waist, and dark tight pants.