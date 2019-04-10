

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a composite sketch and surveillance camera footage of a suspect, they say, allegedly assaulted a man and fired gunshots in two separate incidents at Willowdale city councillor John Fillion’s home.

On March 13 at around 8:30 p.m., investigators said a male suspect knocked of Filion’s front door armed with an object.

The home is located in the area of Yonge Street and Parkview Avenue.

Someone answered the door and the suspect allegedly struck him with an object, also damaging the front door before fleeing the scene on foot.

Last Thursday, at about 1:30 a.m., police said they were called to the same home, after bullet holes were discovered in a vehicle parked on the driveway and the side of the garage.

Filion said last week that he believes the incidents are connected to his work as city councillor.

He has represented the area for 28 years.

CP24 has reached out to Filion's team for comment.

Video footage released by investigators Wednesday shows the suspect walking to and from the home.

The composite sketch, also released Wednesday, indicates the suspect is a white male with green or blue eyes and a goatee.

Investigators say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.