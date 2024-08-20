

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press





The chief executive of SkipTheDishes says hundreds of Canadian employees are being laid off by the food delivery service and its parent company.

Paul Burns says 100 Canada-based workers will depart SkipTheDishes.

Some 700 staff also in Canada who work for its owner Just Eat Takeaway.com will also lose their jobs.

Burns announced the news in a LinkedIn post where he said the cuts were the result of a comprehensive review and restructure.

He says the decision to cut staff was not easy but is necessary to ensure the business has the right resources and structure to drive growth.

SkipTheDishes was founded in Winnipeg in 2012 and acquired in December 2016 by Just Eat, which merged with Takeaway.com in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.