A veteran Toronto police officer who was killed in the line of duty is being remembered as “a giant in both stature and heart.”

Const. Jeffrey Northrup, 55, was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall in the early hours of July 2 when he was struck by a vehicle in what investigators have described as an "intentional and deliberate act."

A 31-year-old man has since been charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

“He put his life on the line in order to serve and protect his community and this is a debt that we will never be able to repay. So we will remain in debt to his service and always honour his sacrifice,” Premier Doug Ford said during Northrup’s funeral at BMO Field on Monday afternoon. “Jeff was one of the best amongst us and a credit to the duty of policing.”

Northrup started his career in Court Services and had spent more than 31 years with the Toronto Police Service at the time of his death, including the last 13 as an officer with 52 Division in downtown Toronto. .

He was also an active member of the Brampton community, having volunteered as a Scout leader and with the Special Olympics.

During the funeral service on Monday, Mayor John Tory said that while Northrup’s life was cut “tragically short” his three children – ages 21, 19 and 17 – will be able to look back “with immense pride at a life given with distinction and with integrity to the service of others.”

“To Jeff Northrup: thank you for being a good person, for being a good family man and for being a good police officer,” he said. “You were a peacemaker and a peace officer. May your life of service be blessed and may you rest in peace knowing that your colleagues and all of the people who you served with such care and such distinction are eternally grateful for your humanity and for your service.”

Prior to Northrup’s funeral on Monday a procession was held from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.

The procession departed Thornhill at 10:30 a.m. and travelled down Yonge Street before heading west along Dundas Street and passing 52 Division headquarters, where Northrup worked since 2008.

Members of the public lined the route and as the motorcade arrived at Exhibition Place it was greeted by the sound of bagpipes from the same Chief’s Ceremonial Unit which Northrup was a volunteer member of.

Northrup’s partner Detective Constable Lisa Forbes carried his hat in front of the pallbearers as they entered the stadium. Forbes was injured in the July 2nd incident that claimed Northrup’s life but has since been released from hospital.

The following roads in and around Exhibition Place are closed for the funeral:

-Princes’ Blvd

- Ontario Drive

- New Brunswick Way

- Nova Scotia Avenue

- Newfoundland Road

- eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from Parkside Drive to British Columbia Road – access permitted for local businesses

- eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from British Columbia Drive to Fort York Blvd

- westbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from Fort York Blvd to British Columbia Road

- Strachan Avenue, from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Blvd W.