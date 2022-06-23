Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, a Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty almost one year ago, is being remembered during a fundraising event for a cause that was close to his heart.

Northrup, who worked a 52 Division, was a long-time Special Olympics coach and supporter.

Today, the 35th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario will be held in his honour. The fundraiser will get underway at 1 p.m. at Toronto police headquarters with opening remarks followed by the lighting of the Flame of Hope.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a 2.9-kilometre run/walk benefitting Special Olympics Ontario, an organization that raises awareness and provides opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The run will be led by a Toronto police vehicle displaying Northrup’s badge number #99201, while police horse Mount Northrup, which was named in his honour, will helm the walk portion.

Northrup was fatally struck by a vehicle while responding to a robbery call at an underground parking lot at Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021. The City of Brampton, where he lived, also honoured his memory by naming a park in his honour earlier this year.