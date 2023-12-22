No injuries have been reported after a small plane made an emergency landing near Brantford, Ont. late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called on Governors Road, west of King George Road, shortly before 6 p.m.

Brantford police told CTV News Kitchener that a small plane lost power and was forced to land.

As the plane was landing, police said it clipped a power line.

It is unclear how many were on board the plane, but police confirmed there were no injuries and that the aircraft did not suffer significant damage.

Officers have contacted several airports, which will notify Transport Canada about the incident.