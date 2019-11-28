

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A small single-engine plane that crashed in woods north of Kingston late Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people, took off from Markham’s Buttonville airport, transportation investigators say.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says a Piper PA-32 registered somewhere in the United States took off from Buttonville on Wednesday evening and went down in the Cataraqui-Westbrook area of Kingston around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

An air force helicopter from CFB Trenton arrived at the scene at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, and police got to the crash site approximately 50 minutes after that, a spokesperson from the Department of National Defence told CTV News Toronto.

The crash caused “multiple fatalities,” according to Kingston Police who have cordoned off the scene, but authorities have not confirmed how many people died.

TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski says they will comb through the crash scene and search for evidence.

“We are going to examine the aircraft wreckage, survey the area where the wreckage was found, photograph the wreckage, identify pieces of the aircraft we’d like to examine more closely and take those to our laboratory in Ottawa.”

Online specifications from Piper Aircraft show the largest variant of the PA-32 can carry one pilot and up to six passengers.

The plane is powered by a single six cylinder engine and has a top speed of 280 km/h.

The TSB says four of its investigators are now at the scene.

The crash site is approximately six kilometres north of Kingston’s only airport.